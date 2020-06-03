CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire woman who was three times the legal limit when she was arrested for driving drunk will serve one year in jail.
Gloria J. Howell, 63, 4207 Cooper Ave., was convicted in Chippewa County Court on Monday of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the jail sentence, along with three years of probation. Isaacson did give Howell Huber work-release privileges.
Howell also must pay $2,562 in court costs and fines. Her driver’s license was permanently revoked, and she must write a letter of apology to the arresting officer.
According to the criminal complaint, the Lake Hallie Police Department received a call about a disorderly female on Jan. 31, 2019. The officer found the woman’s vehicle stuck in a ditch near a snowbank.
Howell failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test showed she had a 0.24 blood alcohol level.
Online court records show she was convicted in 2012 of her fourth drunken-driving offense.