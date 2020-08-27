CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire woman will serve a 60-day jail sentence after being convicted Wednesday for leading police on a high-speed chase on Oct. 26, 2019, in Lake Hallie.
Brandolyn A. Charles, 29, 3442 Mayo St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to one count of fleeing or eluding an officer.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, with Charles required to report to the jail within 30 days. Gibbs also ordered her to pay $1,425 in fines and court costs. Gibbs also suspended her driver's license for six months.
The incident began at 11:48 p.m. Oct. 26, 2019, when officers were sent to the Lake Hallie Walmart parking lot after receiving a call of a woman, later identified as Charles, who was acting irrational and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Officers located Charles. However, when they attempted to contact her, she drove away at a high rate of speed through the parking lot.
She continued to speed out onto Commercial Boulevard, then onto Highway OO, with speeds reaching 90 to 93 mph.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department attempted to deploy road spikes at Highway 124 at Woodward Avenue, but she avoided them. She took the Business Highway 29 exit ramp, where she lost control of her car and spun out. She attempted to flee on foot into a wooded area.