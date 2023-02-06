EAU CLAIRE — Performance data shows 5.9% of eligible Eau Claire Area School District students failed to meet the minimum score necessary to graduate on the Wisconsin Civics Exam in 2022.
This number is down from 2021, when 7.3% of eligible students failed to pass, but up from 2020, when only 3.3% of participants did not pass the exam.
As of 2017, all students graduating from a Wisconsin high school are required to take a 100-question civics test featuring questions identical to the ones that may be asked of an individual during the process of applying for U.S. citizenship by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.
In order to graduate, a student must answer at least 65 of the multiple choice questions correctly. High school juniors within the district are prepped for the exam via government or AP government classes.
“About 50% of the exam is more skill-based, while 50% comes down to more content,” said Memorial High School Principal David Oldenberg.
If a student fails the exam, they are able to retake it as many times as they need to.
Accommodations are made available to students in need, Oldenberg noted.
The data was presented to the Eau Claire School Board during Monday’s bimonthly meeting by Executive Director of Academic Services Mandy Van Vleet and Oldenberg.
According to Van Vleet, 93.1% of white students and 87.1% of students of color passed the exam. By gender, female students had a pass rate 94.5%, while male students passed at a rate of 91.1%.
English proficient students passed at a rate of 93% and non-English proficient students passed at a rate of 85.7%. Students without disabilities passed at a rate of 93.8%, while students with disabilities passed at a rate of 87.9%. Finally, 96.1% of non-economically disadvantaged students passed the exam, while 85.2% of economically disadvantaged students passed.
Oldenberg and Van Vleet said the high schools are currently reshaping the district’s government course curricula to better accommodate for the populations of students in greater need of assistance.
Board President Tim Nordin said he was glad to see the schools’ combined effort to consider the circumstances of all students when prepping for standardized tests.
“I’m happy to see movement to looking at multiple factors at once, because nobody is one thing,” Nordin said.
In other district news:
• The board met in a closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss employment matters, according to board documents.
• The board approved the engineering and design of the turf projects at North and Memorial high schools.
• The board approved a contractor bid pertaining to the DeLong Middle School stage rigging replacement project.
• Superintendent Mike Johnson discussed whether the district is meeting predetermined benchmarks in the protection, maintenance and usage of district assets.
• The board heard from Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School Principal Pam Hermodson, who presented information regarding the charter school’s contract renewal.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.