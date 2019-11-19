Eau Claire police were called to Regis Catholic Schools on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a threat made toward students and staff.
The private schools notified parents of the issue through a mass email sent shortly after police were called.
School officials learned of the threat at about 2 p.m. Tuesday and called the Eau Claire Police Department to investigate and determine what should be done to ensure student and staff safety, according to the notice.
The school still operated as normal during afternoon classes and there were no concerns for student safety, the notice stated.
Individuals involved in the threat have been accounted for, according to the school.