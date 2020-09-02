EAU CLAIRE ̶ State and local officials said Wednesday the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis for 2020 has been confirmed, and it’s in Eau Claire County.
The announcement said the virus was found in a female younger than age 18. It came after last week’s announcement that three horses in northwestern Wisconsin counties were found to have the virus.
Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) is “a rare but severe illness spread by the bite of an infected mosquito,” according to state authorities. It’s most common in Atlantic and Gulf coast states, but three cases were reported in Wisconsin between 1964 and 2018.
The virus is spread through mosquito bites, so protection against those is important. Experts recommend using insect repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Clothing can be treated with permethrin, though it should not be used directly on skin.