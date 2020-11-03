U.S. House
Tiffany poised to take round two
For the second time this year, Republican Tom Tiffany appears to have defeated Democratic candidate Tricia Zunker for the 7th Congressional District seat.
With approximately 44% of the vote in Tuesday night, Tiffany, 62, of Minoqua had 91,622 votes (62%), while Zunker, 39, of Wausau, had 54,335 (38%).
"I'm grateful to the voters of northern and central Wisconsin," Tiffany said late Tuesday.
He also offered praise to Zunker.
"She kept the race to the issues, which is always good for the voters," Tiffany said.
The seat became vacant in September 2019 when incumbent and Hayward resident Sean Duffy stepped down. On May 12, Tiffany received 57% of the vote in a special election, while Zunker obtained 43% of the vote.
Tiffany served in the state Assembly from 2011 to 2013, then was elected to the state Senate in 2013. He has operated Wilderness Cruises for two decades.
The Seventh Congressional District covers parts or all of 26 counties in northern Wisconsin, includes St. Croix, Barron, Rusk, Chippewa, Clark, and Jackson counties. Tiffany had a lead in all counties late Tuesday except Bayfield and Ashland counties.
State Senate
Stafsholt lead likely to hold
HUDSON — Republican Rep. Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond raced out to a big early lead Tuesday in his bid to oust incumbent Democratic state Sen. Patty Schachtner in the 10th Senate District.
In one of the most closely watched state Senate races, Stafsholt held a 64% to 36% lead over Schachtner with 71% of precincts reporting. The vote totals were 38,699 for Stafsholt to 21,520 for Schachtner.
The campaign matched two current legislators against each other.
Schachtner, chief medical examiner for St. Croix County, won the seat in a special election in January 2018 after longtime former Republican Sen. Sheila Harsdorf left the post to become secretary of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection under former GOP Gov. Scott Walker.
Yet all three Assembly districts that comprise the 10th Senate District are represented by Republicans, including Stafsholt, a farmer and small-business owner, in the 29th Assembly District.
That confluence of factors led to heavy spending by outside groups and prompted both candidates to raise impressive war chests in hopes of claiming the seat, which Republicans have targeted in hopes of gaining a Senate supermajority that could override any potential vetoes from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Campaign finance reports show that Schachtner had spent $532,756 through Oct. 19, compared with $465,544 for Stafsholt, making it one of the most expensive legislative races in the state.
State Asembly
Moses leads Calabrese in race
At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Republican Clint Moses of the town of Menomonie was leading Democrat John R. Calabrese of Menomonie in Wisconsin’s 29th Assembly District by just more than 6,000 votes, according to unofficial returns.
However, the town of Menomonie and five precincts in the city of Menomonie had not yet reported votes as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. Only a portion of votes from the city of New Richmond in St. Croix County were reported Tuesday night as well.
Moses, a chiropractor, also is a member of the Menomonie school board.
Calabrese is a woodworker and Dunn County supervisor.
The district, which includes portions of Dunn and St. Croix counties, has been represented by Republicans since at least 2006.
Incumbent Rob Stafsholt, of New Richmond, ran instead for Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District seat this fall.
Moses, 44, was also vice chair of the Republican Party of Dunn County for eight years.
Calabrese, 44, was the state director of a political action committee, Wolf PAC, for three years. He is also a Dunn County supervisor for the county’s District 14.
Zimmerman leads Yacoub
At 11 p.m. Tuesday, incumbent Republican business owner Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls was leading Democrat attorney Sarah Yacoub of Hudson in Wisconsin’s 30th Assembly District.
Though Zimmerman was leading Yacoub by just over 4,000 votes as of the Leader-Telegram’s press time, absentee ballots from the city of Hudson had not been added to the preliminary election results.
The 30th Assembly District includes the cities of Hudson and River Falls and parts of St. Croix and Pierce counties.
The cities of Hudson and River Falls are two of several central count communities in Wisconsin, where absentee ballots are sent to a central facility to be counted.
Zimmerman, 48, has represented the 30th Assembly District since 2016, when he defeated a Democratic and an independent challenger to take the seat formerly held by Republican Dean Knudson.
Zimmerman is a member of the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance. He works as a chief revenue officer in the language translation industry and co-owns a winery in River Falls.
Yacoub, 36, is a former Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney and works as an attorney at a trauma/working families nonprofit for legal representation.
Summerfield has advantage
Holding a steady 2-to-1 lead throughout Tuesday night's election results, Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, was cruising toward a third term representing the state’s 67th Assembly District.
With 79% of precincts reporting, Summerfield had 16,208 votes compared to the 8,060 cast for his Democratic challenger, Dr. Chris Kapsner from the Dunn County town of Sheridan.
The 67th District is a mostly rural area encompassing most of Chippewa County and eastern Dunn County.
Businessman Summerfield first won election in 2016, getting 64.3% of the vote in that race against Democrat Dennis Hunt of Chippewa Falls. Two years ago, Summerfield won a second term by getting 61.8% of the vote, besting challenger Wren Keturi, a Democrat from Chippewa Falls.
Kapsner, an emergency room doctor, campaigned in 2018 for the state’s 23rd Senate District, but lost to Republican Kathy Bernier.
Rozar set to prevail in 69th
In the 69th Assembly District race featuring two Marshfield residents, Republican Donna Rozar earned 66% of the vote to seemingly defeat Democrat Brian Giles, 18,567 to 9,603, with only one of 61 precincts not reporting.
Bob Kulp, R-Stratford, did not seek reelection to the position, which he's held since 2013.
Rozar is a registered nurse who has spent 20 years on the Wood County Board.
Armstrong enjoying large lead
Republican David Armstrong had a commanding lead over Democrat John Ellenson with 50 of 55 precincts reporting in the 75th Assembly District.
Armstrong earned 62% of the vote in a race for an open seat.
Edming slated to retain seat
With 81 of 89 precincts reporting, incumbent James Edming, R-Glen Flora, appears to has likely defeated Democratic challenger Richard Pulcher of Lublin in the 87th Assembly District contest.
An Assembly member since 2014, Edming took 73% of the vote (17,797 to 6,718). He previously served on the Rusk County Board of Supervisors.
Pronschinske poised for reelection
Trieg Pronschinske has likely retained his seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly, according to unofficial totals from Tuesday’s vote.
As of press time, Pronschinske had received more than 60 percent of the vote in the district, which includes Buffalo, Jackson and Trempealeau counties.
Pronschinske, a Republican, faced Democrat Amanda WhiteEagle in Wisconsins’s 92nd District. He ran for re-election on the argument the state had “unfinished business,” including reforms for real estate taxes in rural parts of Wisconsin.
Pronschinske also said he wanted to change the law to allow sole proprietorships, including single-family farms, to deduct the cost of health insurance from their taxes in the same way other businesses can.
WhiteEagle, a newcomer to state politics, had said she was running after experiences caring for her mother and her children led her to the conclusion she needed to make a bid for the seat.
Both Pronschinske and WhiteEagle agreed that rural infrastructure need to be improved in Wisconsin, though their preferred paths to doing so differed. Pronschinske pointed to increases in rural road funding during his terms in the Assembly as a success.