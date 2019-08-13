An Elk Mound man was arrested for drunken driving for the 12th time, police say, after he was found passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store.
Keith A. Bondie, 60, N5535 863rd St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of 12th-offense drunken driving and a misdemeanor count of operating after revocation.
A $10,000 cash bail was set for Bondie, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety. He also cannot drive without a valid license.
Bondie returns to court Sept. 10 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police and EMS personnel were called to Kwik Trip, 4395 North Town Hall Road, just before 5 p.m. Saturday on a report of a man who was passed out inside a vehicle.
EMS personnel found Bondie passed out in the vehicle and were able to wake him up after knocking on the window several times. A cigarette between his fingers had put itself out and a bottle of vodka was tucked up against Bondie’s leg.
Bondie stepped out of the vehicle and was off balance as he walked. His responses to authorities appeared to be slightly delayed.
Police could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from Bondie. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy.
Bondie said he had driven a friend to the gas station but later admitted he arrived alone.
Bondie admitted to drinking five or six beers about two hours earlier. He said he did not drink from the vodka bottle.
Bondie failed field sobriety tests.
A breath test showed Bondie’s blood alcohol content was 0.223, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.
Bondie was arrested and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.
Bondie was previously convicted of drunken driving in December 1992 in Oklahoma, in December 1993 in Jefferson County, twice in December 1995 and once each in January 1997, June 1997 and June 2007 in Eau Claire County, and in October 2000, October 2001, March 2005 and October 2016 in Chippewa County.
Bondie’s driving record shows his driving privileges remained revoked at the time of Saturday’s incident in relation to his 2016 conviction in Chippewa County.
If convicted of the felony charge, Bondie could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.