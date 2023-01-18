ELK MOUND — Helmed by the Wisconsin School Counselor Association’s School Counselor of the Year, Cindy Bourget, Elk Mound Middle School’s counseling program has received yet another major WSCA award.
The school is one of two 2023 recipients of the WSCA Program of Promise award, the association announced Tuesday.
Bourget, who was surprised with the honor of being named School Counselor of the Year in October, said she is excited and proud to have the 300-student middle school’s work recognized at such a prestigious level.
“It’s just a wonderful way for us to highlight as a building what we’re doing to support our students,” she told the Leader-Telegram. “And I am so proud of our students for the hard work that they’re willing to put in.”
According to the WSCA, the Program of Promise award is the highest recognition that a comprehensive school counseling program can receive from the organization. To be considered, the school counselor or counselors must submit a Wisconsin School Counselor Program Accountability Report fulfilling stringent data expectations set forth by the WSCA.
This peer-reviewed report must illustrate the school counseling program’s impact on the academic, social-emotional and career development of students in the school. WSCPARs are reviewed annually by a panel of school counseling professionals.
“Completing and submitting a WSCPAR to WSCA shows a commitment to advancing, creating, and maintaining a comprehensive and data-driven school counseling program,” said WSCPAR Director Sarah Flier.
Bourget, who has worked at Elk Mound Middle School for four years now, said Elk Mound’s 2021-22 report focused primarily on student attendance and achievement data.
Throughout the year, Bourget said she identified a group of 13 students as “chronically absent,” meaning their attendance rate fell below 85%. Through the creation of the Mighty Minds Group, Bourget worked with these students to encourage a growth mindset, learn how to manage anxiety and use effective coping skills throughout the spring, when absenteeism had historically been the highest.
By the end of the second semester, Bourget reported that the participating students had increased their attendance rate to 90%.
Bourget also expanded the group’s lessons to the entire school population, encouraging teachers to work with their students on community development, coping skills and employability skills. The goal, she said, was to see school-wide attendance improvement.
“Last year was the year where I noticed a spike specifically surrounding school avoidance,” Bourget said. “I think all of our students — even students and their adults — are struggling with increased amounts of anxiety, increased amounts of stress, learning to maneuver the world post-COVID. It has been a struggle.”
When the school applies a special focus on helping students get what they need in class, Bourget explained, students have an easier time applying those principles to life outside of school.
“The world is always going to be changing,” she added. “The world is always going to have some sort of stress. This is how we’re helping them to learn those skills to apply them whenever it happens.”
Bourget said the Mighty Minds Group is active once again this school year, and it will remain in place so long as there is a need.
Key to the success of Elk Mound’s school counseling program, Bourget said, is the support it receives from school staff and the surrounding community. She said it can be difficult for students to acknowledge what they aren’t doing well, but the staff at Elk Mound Middle School have shown great willingness to adapt, use and apply the necessary skills in the classroom to make that process easier.
“Our staff is committed to helping students in any way they can. They go above and beyond to make sure that our students are getting what they need. Our students are determined to be resilient, and so they come every day willing to try,” Bourget said. “Our community has just been so supportive and so open to helping us make sure our students are successful, happy and healthy.”
She added: “I am so grateful that I live and work in a community that is so dedicated to making sure that every student has what they need, and they’re so supportive in whatever direction that we want to take that in. They’re open to hearing our ideas and making sure that our students are successful, no matter what they need.”
Elk Mound Middle School’s school counseling program will be recognized during a National School Counselor Week WSCA breakfast hosted on Feb. 10 at several sites in the state, including Menomonie.