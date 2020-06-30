CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Elk Mound woman accused of her fifth drunken-driving offense in April 2019 was sentenced Monday to two years of probation.
Judy M. Walker, 63, 209 Menomonie St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a one-year jail sentence, but he made that imposed and stayed. Gibbs also ordered her to pay $2,562 in court costs and fines. Walker cannot possess alcohol or drugs and cannot enter taverns. She has already completed 300 hours of community service
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer stopped Walker April 3, 2019, on Chapman Road for a driving violation. Walker failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Walker was convicted of her fourth offense in Eau Claire County in 2013, court records show.