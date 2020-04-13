MENOMONIE — An Elmwood man accused of making lewd comments to a 14-year-old girl, and exposing his genitals to her, has been charged in Dunn County Court.
Daniel S. Gates, 38, has been charged with child enticement, exposing genitals, and three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. Gates will appear in court today.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities in January 2019 about several incidents with Gates; she was 14 at the time. She said Gates had asked to see her naked, and he requested she send him nude photos on her phone. She said he also had exposed his genitals to her.
Gates has refused to be interviewed by authorities about these allegations, the complaint states.