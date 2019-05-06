MENOMONIE — An Elmwood man was sentenced Monday in Dunn County Court to prison for possessing videos of child pornography.
Joseph T. Krech, 43, was convicted in February of possession of child pornography and felony bail jumping.
Dunn County Judge Rod Smeltzer on Monday gave Krech a three-year prison sentence and three years of extended supervision. Krech was granted 680 days of credit for time already served and will serve one year and 50 days of Monday’s prison sentence.
Eight other felony counts of child pornography possession were dismissed and read in to the court record for sentencing purposes.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 27, 2015, a woman told law enforcement she found six video discs in Krech’s residence that contained videos of child pornography.
The woman said every time Krech was arrested, he would have another woman take a laptop and computer bag from his residence.
A video on one of the discs showed an adult sexually assaulting a child who appeared to be around 7 years old.
Two hard drives belonging to Krech held videos of child pornography, with time stamps indicating the videos were created on the hard drive in November 2013.
At the time of the incident, Krech was on bond in another Dunn County case. He was not to commit any other criminal acts, according to the bond conditions.
Assistant district attorney Renee Taber and Krech’s attorney, John Bachman, on Monday both recommended the three-year prison sentence.
Three years in prison is Wisconsin’s mandatory minimum sentence for possessing child pornography.
Krech apologized at his sentencing. “I know this is an extremely heinous crime and there are many victims in crimes like this, and I couldn’t imagine if something like this would ever happen to my kids,” he said.
He was ordered to pay $1,536 in court costs, register as a sex offender and have no unsupervised contact with minors.
Krech has one open Dunn County case involving February 2019 charges of possession of amphetamine with intent-repeater, three counts of felony bail jumping-repeater and misdemeanor possessing drug paraphernalia-repeater.
In that case, Krech has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
A pretrial conference has been set for May 16.