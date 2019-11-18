RICE LAKE — The Main Street Bridge in Rice Lake is just fine.
That was the message to the Rice Lake City Council last week from three engineers involved in the project.
“These are not structural cracks,” said Andrew Stensland of SEH. “The bridge is in no jeopardy of falling down.”
Cracks appeared immediately after concrete parapets — or bridge walls — were unveiled last month on the new $3.8 million Main Street Bridge.
According to the engineers the cracking is normal, and a similar number of cracks can be seen in other bridges in the region, old and new.
“There were no material issues, no supply issues, no workmanship issues,” Stensland said.
But the caveat was the complicated nature of the project.
“This was a complicated remodel of a bridge constructed in 1919,” Stensland said.
The 100-year old portion was the west side of the bridge, with an addition made later. The support structure on the east side, built in 1978 was maintained, while the older side and the entire deck replaced.
Stensland said there were cracks in the parapets and the deck, and the deck cracks have been sealed.
Another issue was that part of the deck is inconsistent with the rest, up to ¾ of an inch difference. That may prohibit effective snowplowing on the bridge. Mark Kohler of SEH said they will wait and see how big of an issue it is after a few snowfalls and then adjust accordingly.
Alderman Todd Larson, an experienced mason and masonry instructor, approved of the engineers’ assessment.
“There’s a saying that there’s two types of concrete: that which has cracked and that which has not cracked yet. It’s a natural process,” he said.