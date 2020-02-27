High school students in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District can submit entries for the 24th annual Congressional Art Competition.
Art must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, to the office of U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who represents the 3rd District.
The first-place entry will hang for a year in the U.S. Capitol along with the works of other student artists from across the country. The second-place entry will be displayed in Kind’s Washington office, and the third- and fourth-place pieces will be displayed in Kind’s La Crosse and Eau Claire offices.
An exhibit featuring the art can be seen March 26-April 11 at UW-La Crosse. A reception to recognize the students will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5 at UW La Crosse’s University Gallery All participants, their families, and teachers and are invited to attend.
Students interested in entering the competition can call Kind’s La Crosse office at 888-442-8040 or go to Kind's website at tinyurl.com/t4qg9xq.