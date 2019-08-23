When a disease like dementia robs people of their precious memories, one local event is attempting to make more for affected individuals to hold onto.
The Dementia Coalition of Chippewa County hosted a free event Thursday afternoon at Kamp Kenwood in Chippewa Falls for victims of the disease.
“Bridging Memories” was held for individuals battling dementia, their caregivers and family members to help establish new memories and a peaceful fun day for all involved. Attendees were treated to pontoon rides, campfires, painting and a variety of other activities during a cool, comfortable day.
Volunteer Kathleen Wanke said the event was to focus on just having fun rather than trying to preach to families on how to deal with dementia and its effects on their loved ones.
“It’s a day of fun for people living with dementia and their families,” Wanke said. “It’s an outing you can bring your loved one to that will be a great time and a memorable day. We wanted to create something like this, because at the time there wasn’t really anything else like this in this area. It just brings a sense of joy to these families again.”
This marks the third annual “Bridging Memories” event and it is growing every year. The Chippewa Falls Dementia Coalition started to host the event after seeing similar proceedings throughout the country.
Guest host of “Bridging Memories,” Jim Adams, said the event is one he enjoys attending and hosting, as the countless smiles he sees as he walks through the campground is a pleasant sight.
“This whole event revolves around bringing memories,” Adams said. “We are just trying to make memories here today. I’ve talked to a lot of people today who have been here the past year or two and they remember this event. I just hope people get to remember this day as a day spent with their families and with their loved ones. Seeing that makes our day.”
Dementia plagues countless families throughout the world and Adams said the key to combating the disease and living life to the fullest while dealing with it is to bring attention to it consistently.
“There’s always a necessity to build awareness of dementia,” Adams said. “There’s still a stigma around it in our country. But when you look at what all of these people are doing here, they’re enjoying themselves, they’re painting and they’re doing things normal people do even though they have dementia. Being able to do that says a lot.”