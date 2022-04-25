MADISON — Two Chippewa Valley residents have been appointed to the governor's new Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity.
The area appointees are state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Scott Schultz, a retired journalist from rural Osseo who serves as president of The Heartbeat Center for Writing, Literacy and the Arts.
Gov. Tony Evers announced plans to create the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity during his 2022 State of the State. The commission is charged with developing comprehensive, long-term efforts to support Wisconsin’s more than 300,000 veterans and address challenges they may face, including increased risk for economic and housing insecurity, mental and behavioral health needs, and substance use disorders.
"When I created this commission, I said it would have the very intentional involvement of veterans and their families and I am glad to make these appointments today to ensure that is the case," Evers said in a news release. "I have no doubt the folks on this commission will serve the veterans of Wisconsin well, using their own lived experiences and insights to inform and guide this important work. From ensuring every veteran has a roof over their head to addressing mental health challenges to expanding access to benefits our nation’s heroes have so rightfully earned, we must work to find urgent solutions to the shortcomings in our society and in our state, and I look forward to seeing the commission’s report in the coming months."
The panel, which will hold its first meeting virtually on May 4, will make recommendations to the governor later this year to potentially be included in the governor’s 2023-25 biennial budget proposal.