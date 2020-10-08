EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers announced pardons of nine people on Thursday, including an Eau Claire woman.
Nichole Miller was a teenager when she participated in a string of offenses related to her drug use, a press release from Evers' office states.
"This included a burglary with a friend into the home of an acquaintance to steal a checkbook. Since then, she obtained her bachelor’s degree, developed a career in academia, and is an academic advisor with UW-Eau Claire," the press release states. "Her application came with significant community support, including from her former parole agent, counselors, and professional supervisors and colleagues. Ms. Miller is 35 years old and lives in Eau Claire."
Miller was reached but to declined to comment about her pardon.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Sept. 15. Applicants who the Board recommended for pardon were forwarded to Gov. Evers for final consideration. To date, the governor has granted 74 pardons.
“I issued my first pardons one year ago and since, we have seen the positive impacts pardons have not just on individuals, but on all of our communities, as folks who have received pardons have pursued new careers and opportunities to serve their neighbors,” Gov. Evers said. “A pardon is a second chance for one individual that can have widespread positive impacts and I am glad to be pardoning these nine people today.”