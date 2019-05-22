A 44-year-old Fairchild woman is accused of trafficking a child.
Catherine J. Ottinger, 316 E. Main St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts each of being party to the crime of trafficking a child and one felony count of causing a child older than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity.
Ottinger was ordered to post a $1,000 cash bail and to have no contact with the alleged victim or any other minor child.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Oct. 6, 2017, a 15-year-old girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.
During a three-day period in July 2017, the girl said she was sexually abused by Ottinger's boyfriend at Ottinger's home. The girl said Ottinger brought her to her bedroom, where Ottinger’s boyfriend told her they were going to teach her how to perform sex acts. The girl said Ottinger forced the girl to touch the boyfriend and the boyfriend assaulted the girl over the ensuing days.
The man died in March of this year.
The teen told the interviewer that about seven years earlier Ottinger asked her to take a picture of Ottinger’s nude lower half, so she could send it to a man. The girl took the photo.
About a month before the interview, the girl said Ottinger asked her to take a similar photo, but the girl told her no.
On May 21, Ottinger was arrested by Eau Claire County sheriff’s office personnel, and she claimed the incident the teen reported never happened.
Ottinger said the girl asked her and her boyfriend about performing sex acts, but Ottinger said she told the teen it wasn’t something she had to worry about.
Ottinger also told detectives the girl had lied in the past.