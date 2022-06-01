EAU CLAIRE — Visitors to Fairfax Pool will have a treat to look forward to beyond a refreshing swim this summer.
The Eau Claire municipal pool, which opens for the season at 1 p.m. Saturday, will offer ice cream from Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor throughout the summer, the city of Eau Claire announced Wednesday.
The ice cream will be available, weather permitting, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the pool.
