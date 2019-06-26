The village of Fall Creek has received a $560,000 federal grant and a $971,000 loan to upgrade its water and sewer infrastructure.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday it would invest $192 million for 71 rural water and sewer projects in 29 states, according to a news release.
Fall Creek will use the funding to replace sanitary sewer mains, reconstruct the street, repaint the water tower and replace or repair the lift station.
The village’s sewer infrastructure has deteriorated due to roots, which has caused blockages and sewer backups. The village’s undersized water mains have a negative impact on fire protection, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requires them to be replaced, according to the USDA.
The USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program funds upgrades for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in communities with 10,000 or fewer residents, said Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley.
“President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue were very clear when they directed Rural Development to identify and meet rural water needs as a foundational pillar in improving rural infrastructure,” Baxley said.
Fall Creek is the only Wisconsin municipality to be selected for the program, according to the news release.
The USDA will make more funding announcements in the next weeks.