CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Fall Creek man has been charged with sexually touching a girl when she was 9 or 10 years old.
Gage R. Johnson, 20, was charged in Chippewa County Court with second-degree sexual assault. He will appear in court on Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl told a counselor that Johnson had sexually touched her while they were at a residence in Cornell. She said Johnson sexually touched her, over her clothing. When she told him to stop, he would hit or twist her fingers. The incident occurred sometime between Nov. 2014 and July 2015.
Johnson was previously charged with sexual contact with a child age 15, stemming from an incident in October 2019. That case also will be reviewed Wednesday.