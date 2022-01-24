ALTOONA — As a nutrititionist, Karen Hurd of Fall Creek has devoted much of her life to trying to improve people's lives through science.
To that end, she obtained a master's degree in biochemistry in 2017.
Her attitude changed with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the COVID-19 crisis that unfolded in early 2020, it became clear that science alone alone would not necessarily effect change," Hurd said. "Politics is the driving force."
That perception prompted her to begin pursuit of a master's in public health through George Washington University in hopes of advising legislators in making policy that affects public health.
"However, as the summer of 2020 wore on, I began to consider the need to not just work at learning to advise legislators, but to be one of those legislators," Hurd said,
Acknowledging that she never previously had wanted to be in politics, Hurd put her new attitude into action last spring by running for and winning a seat on the Fall Creek village board.
Hurd, 64, took her political aspirations to another level Monday by announcing her Republican candidacy for the 68th Assembly District seat being vacated by Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, who last week announced plans to run in the 23rd Senate District. Hurd is the only declared candidate in the 68th so far.
Regarding the coronavirus, Hurd said the virus will continue to mutate and people will have to learn to live with it.
"We are going to have to move past the pandemic stage into what's called an endemic," she said. "An endemic means we're going to be living with COVID-19 forever. It is here to stay, so we have to learn how to treat it with therapeutics, we need to learn how to educate people how to take of themselves ... It's no different than another virus. We have given it such massive importance."
As a result, Hurd cautioned against what she considers overreacting to the virus in ways that harm economic, social and behavioral health.
On her professional website, Hurd addresses COVID-19 by noting that preventative measures are detailed on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, but also suggesting several unconventional measures as "powerful preventatives to keep the virus from developing in the case of exposure." Those include wearing a scarf around your neck 24/7, drinking large quantities of hot water, staying toasty warm, avoiding drafts and covering your ears.
She said people who want to take the COVID-19 vaccine should do so, but nobody should be mandated to take the vaccine, which top health officials have said repeatedly is the nation's best defense against a virus that has killed more than 850,000 people in the United States.
"We will come through this crisis not because of the vaccines, but because so many peoople will have COVID-19 we will develop herd immunity because we just had so many people that have had it," Hurd said. "It will be our natural immunity that is going to protect us. ... If you've had COVID, that is the best protection you can have."
Hurd also pledged to work for these other priorities:
• Protect constitutional freedoms.
• Advocate for the right of parents to say what their children should and should not learn.
• Recognize each individual for who they are — "their content of character, not their race or gender."
• Maintain law and order.
• Protect the life and liberty of all individuals, including the unborn.
She also promised to remember that representatives are supposed to advocate for the views of the people, not their personal agendas.
Hurd, meanwhile, is widely known for a nutrition program she created called "The Bean Protocol," which is intended to remove toxins from the body and help people recover from various health problems.
She served in the U.S. Army from 1980 to 1984 and has operated her own business, Karen R. Hurd Nutritional Practice, since 1994. She also has written a number of historical fiction columns for area newspapers, along with several plays, musicals and a fictional historical film.
Hurd, who is married and has five children, has lived in Fall Creek for 25 years.