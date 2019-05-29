DURAND — People have an ability to form very detailed memories of their experiences of tragic and significant events.
That's why many people can recall where they were when they heard about the attack on Pearl Harbor, President John F. Kennedy's assassination or the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
It's also why Ashley DeMuth can remember the day her family's dairy cattle were loaded into trailers and hauled away from the family farm.
"My husband was a fourth-generation dairy farmer," DeMuth said. "A few years ago, I remember the day of loading the cows up, and we no longer have cows.
"I remember exactly what I was wearing. And I remember the pictures of the kids, and knowing that they weren't going to grow up with that."
DeMuth, the executive director of United Way of Dunn County, was one of more than a dozen people to speak Wednesday at a Farm Crisis Town Hall gathering intended to allow farmers and others involved in agriculture to talk about the downturn in the industry and how it is affecting their operations.
Additional speakers included area legislative leaders and their aides, along with UW-Extension, Pepin County Health Department and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection officials, who discussed programs available to help farmers during difficult times.
The event, which was organized by Brian Winnekins of WRDN Radio in Durand, drew nearly 100 people to Weiss Family Farms northeast of Durand.
The primary focus of the event was on mental health, with DeMuth, Frank Friar of DATCP's Wisconsin Farm Center and Dr. Josie Rudolphi of the the National Farm Medicine Center, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, discussing resources available to farmers struggling with mental health issues.
Rudolphi said research she has completed involving a survey of young farmers and ranchers in four Upper Midwest states showed that 60 percent of the respondents reported at least mild symptoms of depression and 70 percent reported at least mild symptoms of anxiety.
"Farmers are some of the smartest, most resilient people I have ever met," Rudolphi said. "But it's really important to remind ourselves that we all have bad days, we all have bad weeks. We should not let those bad weeks turn into bad months and bad years."
Randy Roecker, a dairy farmer near Loganville in Sauk County, said he started suffering symptoms of depression in 2008 following the dairy market's collapse. Roecker had invested millions of dollars to expand his family's farm two years earlier, and he had started to feel like he was going to lose the farm.
"I always thought I suffered alone in silence when I was going through this," Roecker said. "I didn't eat. I'd lay in bed all day and cry. It was awful."
Roecker said it was the decision to finally seek professional help that eventually saved his life.
"The psychiatrist didn't know what to do to help me. I went from one to another to another," he said. "It's a miracle I'm even alive, but I've been doing really well.
"The problem is farmers don't want to come out publicly and say these things. You just want to keep quiet on your farm."
Roecker started organizing meetings in the Sauk County-area for farmers to get together and discuss the issues they are facing with other farmers who might be going through something similar.
Winnekins said Roecker's Sauk County meetings provided some of the inspiration for the Farm Crisis Town Hall.
"People don't know what to do anymore," Roecker said. "The main thing is to just be there for other people. Let them vent and get things off their chests."