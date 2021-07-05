Romantic visions of the agrarian life — tilling the fields on sunny days, raising cute animals in a big red barn and gathering at the table with family after a hard day’s work — sometimes obscure the reality that farming is a grueling occupation that can take a toll on body and mind.
A number of factors can adversely affect the mental health of farmers, said Morgan Cavitt of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Division of Agricultural Development. And those elements can quickly add up and mentally overwhelm even the most prepared farmer.
Stress on the farm
Volatile market prices routinely top the stress list for farmers, and that was before COVID-19 threw them an added loop by disrupting supply chains, among other things.
But simply the nature of farm work strains men and women who have devoted their lives to feeding the nation.
Farmers work long, arduous hours, and are on duty every day of the year, Cavitt said. As they essentially work from home, they have to deal with isolation and the pressure of owning their own business.
Plus, unpredictable weather plays a huge part in the success — or failure — of crops in the field, adding a nail-biting element of the unknown to their lives.
All of these features can add up, Cavitt said, to create stressful situations that could slowly build into a crisis. And that’s not including when life throws a curve ball, as a farm family in Barronett knows all too well.
Blazing disaster
Dane and Denise Schuebel grew up on farms, showed at fairs and always intended to go into farming themselves.
The young couple were frugally and gradually building up their farm operation raising sheep, and had big plans to expand their flock to about a 100 head. They also had chickens, and their kids — 6-year-old Parker, 8-year-old Skylar and 10-year-old Alexis — sold eggs and were raising ewes through 4-H.
To add to their workload, the Schuebels hayed 60 acres and were raising a herd of cattle. The couple dreamed of selling lamb and beef off the farm.
It was a lot of work, Dane Schuebel said, and “there’s always pressure with stuff for farming.”
On Jan. 21, the Schuebels had 30 pregnant ewes in the barn as well as their chickens. They had poured a lot of their time and heart into their work, but in a matter of hours, it was gone.
Twenty minutes after arriving home that day, Dane Schuebel heard pounding at the door. Someone told him his barn was on fire, and the structure went up in flames before the Shell Lake and Spooner fire departments could arrive.
The animals inside succumbed to the smoke and flames, and the barn wasn’t insured due to its age.
“It got to the point we were doing real well and now it’s gone and I have to do it again,” Schuebel said. “It’s disheartening.”
Nevertheless the Schuebels were upbeat in May as they had embarked on the road to recovery. Just about four months after the fire, they had 15 to 16 ewes and lambs, a calf had joined the menagerie a day before, and a few head of cattle munched in the nearby shed that stood in for the destroyed barn.
Schuebel said the farming community comes together when disaster strikes and it was no different for him and his family as they received donations of money and animals.
The Schuebel family is weathering this storm, but sometimes farmers sink beneath the waves as evidenced by the fact that they experience one of the highest rates of suicide of any industry and have a higher risk of developing mental health problems.
Thankfully, a number of organizations have developed tools and programs for helping farmers through mentally stressful situations.
The DATCP offers a number of programs to help farmers in crisis, Cavitt said.
The agency’s 24/7 Farmer Wellness Helpline — 888-901-2558 — gives free, confidential and in-the-moment support for farmers and their family members. Counseling is provided by licensed mental health professionals who can help farmers struggling with suicidal thoughts, depression, stress or anxiety.
“We started this last year and it’s been going well,” Cavitt said.
The agency also offers Farmer Wellness Tele-Counseling sessions with a counselor who is experienced with working with farmer clients. To access it call the Farmer Wellness Helpline or call the WI Farm Center Helpline at 800-942-2474.
Sometimes there’s no substitution for face-to-face visits, Cavitt said, so the DATCP also provides vouchers to cover the cost of in-person counseling services at participating providers. The program operates in about 60 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties; call 800-942-2474 for more information.
Other resources include:
The Farm Neighbors Care, wfbf.com/farm-neighbors-care-campaign, is an ongoing full-time, year-round campaign to support farm workers.
The National Farmers Union, farmcrisis.nfu.org, also has a Farm Crisis Center website listing resources such as the Farm Aid Hotline and National Suicide Hotline.