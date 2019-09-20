RICE LAKE — A Boyceville man has died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday near Rice Lake.
The crash occurred at 6:36 p.m. Thursday on Highway B, at 18th Street, north of Rice Lake, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Thomas Lamm, 48, was pronounced dead ath the scene. Corey Carlson, 47, of Rice Lake was extricated from his truck and flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with serious injuries, Fitzgerald said.
The initial investigation indicates Lamm's truck was southbound on 18th Street and failled to stop for a stop sign at Highway B. His truck collided with a west-bound truck drive by Carlson.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cumberland Ambulance, Bear Lake and Rice Lake Fire Departments and Life Link Helicopter were all dispatched to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Highway B was closed for about 3 hours.