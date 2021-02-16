EAU CLAIRE – An Eau Claire man charged in connection with January’s riot at the U.S. Capitol faces new charges after federal prosecutors filed a new case.
Kevin Loftus was originally charged less than a week after the Jan. 6 riot with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the capitol grounds. The court closed that case earlier this month and prosecutors incorporated those charges into a new case.
The new filing also adds counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
Federal prosecutors relied in part on social media posts to Loftus’ accounts during the riot, including a photo of him carrying an American flag in the rotunda. Another post made later to Loftus’ Facebook account said “i [sic] am wanted by the FBI for illegal entry,” and identified himself in a set of photos published by the New York post.
Investigators said Loftus also admitted to being in the U.S. Capitol during an interview with the FBI on Jan. 9.
Loftus is not in federal custody, and was released on an appearance bond after the new case was filed.
In all, federal prosecutors have charged more than 200 people in connection to the riots.