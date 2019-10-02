Several community festivals are scheduled this weekend in west-central Wisconsin.
Today through Sunday
Stone Lake: Cranberry Festival; Today, cran harvest dinner, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, wine, beer tasting, 5 p.m.; Saturday, arts and crafts, flea market, marsh tours, 9 a.m., parade, 2 p.m., krate racing, after parade; Sunday, 5k run, 8 a.m. Information: stonelakecranberryfestival.com
Saturday
Dallas: Oktoberfest; Arts and crafts fair, kubb tournament, 9 a.m., car show, 10 a.m., vintage baseball game, 10:30 a.m., dog costume contest, 12:30 p.m., wiener dog race, 2 p.m. Information: 715- 837-1824, valkyriebrewery.com.
Thorp: Country Pumpkin Festival; arts and crafts, food booths, horse drawn wagon rides, pony rides, reenactment groups of the Civil War and French & Indian War, activities begin at 9 a.m. Information: 715-669-5531.