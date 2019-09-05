Several festivals are in west-central Wisconsin this weekend.
Friday through Sunday
Glenwood City: Rustic Lore Days; Friday, softball tournament, kids activities, 6 p.m., street dance, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, kickball tournament, 9 a.m., tractor pull, 4:30 p.m., queen pageant, 7 p.m., street dance, 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, chicken dinner, pie and ice cream social, 11 a.m., parade, 1 p.m., music, 2:30 p.m., pedal tractor pull after parade. Information: 715-781-1614, rusticlore.com.
Granton: Fall Festival; Friday, music, 8 p.m.; Saturday, chalk walk, 8 a.m., fishing contest, 10 a.m., flower show, 1:30 p.m., car cruise, 5 p.m., mini-rod pull, 7 p.m., music, 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, kids parade, 12:45 p.m., grand parade, 1 p.m., truck pull, 2 p.m. Information: 715-238-7440.
Prescott: Prescott Daze; Friday, street dance, 8 p.m.; Saturday, fishing contest, 7 a.m., arts and crafts show, car show, 8 a.m., skateboarding demonstration, 1 p.m., baseball drop from helicopter, 5 p.m.; Sunday, parade, 2 p.m. Information: prescottdaze.com.
Saturday
Greenwood: End of Summer Fest; Run/walk, 8:30 a.m., car show, 10 a.m., music, 7:30 p.m. Information: 715-267-6205.