Several festivals and county fairs in west-central Wisconsin this weekend.
Friday through Sunday
Ladysmith: Northland Mardi Gras; Today, opening ceremonies, 4 p.m., music, 7 p.m.; Friday, volleyball, 3 p.m., Venetian night parade, fireworks, 10 p.m.; Saturday, arts and crafts show, 9 a.m., car show, 10 a.m., Venetian night parade, fireworks, 10 p.m.; Sunday, kiddie parade, 12:30 p.m., street parade, 1 p.m. Information: 800-535-RUSK, ruskcountywi.com/events.
Saturday
Black River Falls: Karner Blue Butterfly Fest; Half-marathon, 7 a.m., 5k/10k, 8 a.m., kids race, 9 a.m., coronation, car show, 10 a.m., parade, 5 p.m. Information: 715-284-4658.
Stockholm: Art Fair; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Displays from 105 artists, locally sourced food and drink, four musical acts, village galleries and cafes. Information: stockholmartfair.org.
County Fairs
Through Sunday
Barron County, Rice Lake; Today, pedal pull, 4:30 p.m., harness races, 7 p.m.; Friday, fairest of the fair, 6:30 p.m., bull riding, 7 p.m.; Saturday, kiddie tractor pull, 1 p.m., junior livestock show, 1:30 p.m., truck and tractor pull, 7 p.m.; Sunday, demolition derby, 7 p.m. Information: 715-736-3247, barroncountyfair.com.
St. Croix County, Glenwood City; Today, fairest of the fair coronation, horse pull, 7 p.m.; Friday, kiddie tractor pull, 1:30 p.m., truck and tractor pull, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Muttin’ Bustin’, 12:30 p.m., 4x4 mud races, 5 p.m., meat animal auction, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, Salute to Our Veterans, 10:30 a.m., local talent show, 1 p.m. Information: 715-565-3419, stcroixcofair.com.
Trempealeau County, Galesville; Friday, truck and tractor pull, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 5k run, 1 mile kids run, 8 a.m., demolition derby, 7 p.m. Information: 608-582-4508.