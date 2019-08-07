Several festivals and county fairs are in west-central Wisconsin this weekend.
Friday through Sunday
Eau Claire: Pioneer Days. Information: pioneer-days.org.
Chippewa Falls: Pure Water Days. Information: chippewaymca.com/purewaterdayraces.
County Fairs
Through Sunday
Clark County, Neillsville; Today, junior division shows, 8:30 a.m., open shows, 3 p.m., tractor, mini-rod pull, 7 p.m.; Friday, kids pedal pull, 3 p.m., kids mutton busting, 6 p.m., truck pull, 7 p.m., music, 9 p.m.; Saturday, Gilbert Brown, 3 p.m., music, 9 p.m.; Sunday, horse gymkhana, 8 a.m., demolition derby, 1 p.m. Information: 715-743-6444, clark.uwex.edu.
Pierce County, Ellsworth; Today, chain saw carving, 3:30 p.m., community talent show, 6:30 p.m., garden tractor pull, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, unusual hat contest, 1 p.m., ugliest bridesmaid, wedding dress contest, 3 p.m., tractor, truck pull, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, demolition derby, music, 7 p.m.; Sunday, pony pull, 10:30 a.m., horse pull, 12:30 p.m. Information: 715-273-6874 or 715-273-6789, co.pierce.wi.us.
Rusk County, Ladysmith; Today, judging begins, 9 a.m., hypnosis show, 6 p.m., fairest of the fair, 7:15 p.m., ag olympics, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, judging, 9 a.m., horse show, noon, rodeo, 7 p.m., music, 9 p.m.; Saturday, youth pedal pull, noon, mud bog, 12:30 p.m., BBQ cook-off tasting, 2 p.m., livestock auction, 5 p.m., rodeo, 7 p.m.; Sunday, classic car show, 1 p.m.; Information: jrfair.wixsite.com/mysite.