EAU CLAIRE — A rural internet pilot project should be up and running shortly.
The yearlong pilot project focuses on unserved businesses and households in rural parts of southeastern Eau Claire County. It is operated by SpaceX Starlink and costs $85,000 total. The county recently selected 50 participants who will receive a year of free internet as part of the project.
During the Eau Claire County Broadband Committee meeting Thursday, County Information Systems Director Dave Hayden said the county sent letters and memoranda of understanding Thursday to the 50 users. The MOUs set expectations for participants, most notably that they take part for the full 12 months of the project. If a user can’t participate for the entire year, Hayden said the county could hopefully redeploy the Starlink equipment to one of about 10 people on a project waiting list.
Once the MOUs are signed and returned, the county will provide the 50 participants’ addresses to Starlink, which will verify that the addresses are in its coverage area and then send the internet equipment to the participants.
Participants will be encouraged to fill out a weekly survey on the internet service. Hayden previously mentioned the county possibly hosting focus groups among participants to gain a better sense of how the pilot is working.
The county is “looking forward to getting that up and running and then starting to collect and evaluate the data,” Hayden said.
Several area entities helped pay for the pilot, including Marshfield Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Hospital Sisters Health System, CVTC, PESI Online Learning, Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, Eau Claire County Economic Development Corp. and Royal Credit Union.
“A lot of people stepped up and helped out with this,” Hayden said, noting the pilot “turned into a really community-oriented project and something I think we should be proud of.”
Other business
Eau Claire County received a “Broadband Forward!” community certification earlier this month. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin awarded the certification to the county on May 11. The county’s certification “serves as an outstanding example of public-private collaboration to maximize broadband infrastructure investments,” according to a letter from a PSC official.
The next Broadband Committee meeting is scheduled for June 24.