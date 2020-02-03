The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee on Monday approved a resolution transferring $15,000 from the county’s 2020 contingency fund to the Parks & Forest budget to replace actuators at the Lake Eau Claire Dam.
Actuators are devices that can open or close gates to let water flow through the dam.
To be finalized, the resolution needs two-thirds approval by the County Board during its Feb. 19 meeting.
Once begun, the replacement process will take about eight weeks to complete.
In his information letter to the committee, Parks & Forest Director Josh Pederson said the timeline to repair the actuators has become more urgent because it must be done before the spring thaw, when ice and snow melt into the lake.
Other tidbits
The county has earned $10.14 million in sales taxes through November 2019. It has budgeted about $10.85 million for the year. It took in $11.03 million in sales taxes in 2018, well above the budget of $10.1 million.
The county earned about $136,000 from interest in its investment during the final three months of 2019, bringing the annual total to just over $620,000.
The committee approved a total of $147,063 for items that are gifts and grants. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office received one grant and one gift totaling $95,000; Planning and Development received one grant for $35,712; and the Aging and Disability Resource Center received two grant adjustments for a total of $16,351.
Committee members and County Board Chairman Nick Smiar discussed the power and purview of the Finance and Budget Committee, something they hope to clarify during an upcoming joint meeting between the Administration Committee, Department of Human Services and Finance and Budget Committee.
The joint committee meeting between the three entities will take place Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.