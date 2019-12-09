The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee discussed potential improvements to financial procedures at the Department of Human Services during its regular meeting Monday.
The committee discussed information and recommendations from accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen regarding several aspects of DHS. The CLA report focused on eight areas, including expenditure allocation and timing.
DHS will put expenditures into its general ledger and have a better financial reporting system. Eau Claire County Finance Director Norb Kirk said that will make reporting easier and more repeatable but not necessarily faster.
Timing refers to the processing of reimbursement money from Comprehensive Community Services programs, which provide services on mental health and substance use for county residents. DHS has not always received timely reimbursements from some CCS providers nor held them to their contracts.
Improvements have been made in that aspect, thanks in part to DHS working more closely with the county Finance Department, and DHS fiscal manager Vickie Gardner said all CCS providers are now being paid on time. That was not the case last year, which made it harder for DHS to enforce contracts with CCS vendors. With DHS more caught up this year, it has stayed updated with vendors and received funds in a quicker manner.
Kirk and Supervisor Stella Pagonis said the ongoing improvements will help make incremental progress.
“The sooner you get everything correct, the faster,” Kirk said. “Is it going to make two months go away? No. Days, weeks? Maybe.”
“It might take it from four months to two months,” Pagonis said.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie said he knows timing is a work in progress but stressed that detailed, timely reports can help the County Board make better, more accurate judgments. If reporting lags several months behind, he added, that makes it tough for supervisors to accurately serve their oversight roles.
DHS director Diane Cable said the department is almost entirely updated to provide the most timely information.
Wilkie appreciated the efforts.
“You’re on the right track; keep doing it,” Wilkie said.
Sales tax
The county’s annual sales tax collections totaled $8.3 million through September. That number is on pace to meet the 2019 budgeted amount of $10.85 million. If the collection rate remains steady through the end of the year, sales tax will total $11.07 million.
“It’s going to be really close,” Pagonis said. “We just have to hope that we have a good shopping season.”
General fund balance
The county’s general fund balance estimate as of Nov. 27 stands at $9.76 million, up from $9.21 million on Sept. 3.
DHS estimated that it had a $2 million deficit in unassigned fund balances as of Nov. 27, down from $2.24 million on Sept. 3. Wilkie asked how realistic that estimate was. Cable said she couldn’t answer it right away and will have a better idea after next Monday’s DHS board meeting.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17.