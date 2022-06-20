EAU CLAIRE — A fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a tri-plex home Saturday in Eau Claire.

The fire at 314 Fifth Ave. was reported to the Eau Claire Fire Department at 1:18 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of the 2.5-story residential structure and evacuated residents.

The fire, which was contained to the basement, was brought under control in 50 minutes, the department said in a news release.

No injuries were reported, and the blaze remains under investigation.  