A fire on UW-Eau Claire campus early Saturday caused about $50,000 in damage according to the Eau Claire Fire & rescue Department.
The fire department responded to a sounding fire alarm at Phillips Science Hall at 5:20 a.m.
"When crews arrived the found smoke and heat conditions on the second floor," a press release states. "Full first alarm assignment was dispatched. Fire was contained to the room of origin with smoke and water damage throughout the building." The room is on the south end of the building.
The initial investigation indicates the fire may have started in a printer. The3 building wasn't occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The fire occurred in the Geography and Anthropology Student Research Lab, Room 266A, according to UW-Eau Claire officials.
“I want to thank the Eau Claire Fire Department, our campus police and our facilities team for responding so quickly to the fire,” Chancellor James Schmidt said. “Their quick response helped contain the fire and limit the damage to the rest of the building.”
Phillips Hall, which was built in two phases in the 1960s, does not have a sprinkler system.
The UW-Eau Claire facilities team is inspecting the electrical, plumbing and air handling systems in the building.
Campus officials will make a determination regarding access to Phillips Hall in the next 24 hours.