Many Independence Day activities are scheduled for Thursday at Carson Park.
Rides on the miniature train will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children.
Music and family activities will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pine Pavilion event area.
The city’s fireworks show, sponsored by Festival Foods, starts at 10 p.m. Alternative viewing locations include Phoenix Park and Half Moon Beach.
Access into the park on both Menomonie Street and Lake Street will close at 5 p.m.
Parking is not allowed on the grass boulevards along Carson Park Drive. Additional parking is available at Hobbs Ice Arena and Lakeshore Elementary School.
Personal fireworks are prohibited in Carson Park.
A special edition of the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Phoenix Park. The evening’s lineup includes Micah Ryan, We’re Wolves, Orenda Fugue and the Broken Eights. The concert is free.
Menomonie
The Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center has planned several activities from 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Lower Wakanda Park as part of FreedomFest 2019.
Activities include a variety of food to buy, a beer garden, helicopter rides, eating contests and other activities.
Live music includes Apollo’s Beacon and Vic Ferrari.
Admission to FreedomFest is $5. Veterans, active-duty military and children under age 3 are admitted free.
A fireworks show over Lake Menomin starts at 10 p.m.
No pets, carry-ins, or fireworks are permitted in the park during FreedomFest.
Other events
• A fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. Thursday over Lake Holcombe near Paradise Shores 4 hotel. More than 3,000 boaters traditionally assemble on the water to watch the show. The show is sponsored by Paradise Shores 4 and Lake Holcombe Lake Association.
• An Independence Day ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park west of Neillsville on U.S. 10. The featured speaker will be Sgt. First Class Timothy Garvey from Fort McCoy. The color guard will be provided by the Colby VFW. A veterans coffee will be at 9 a.m. Seating is limited. Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs.