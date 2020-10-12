101220_dr_Dam_2a
Buy Now

Marty Tlachac of Chippewa Falls fishes with his grandkids Delaney Buckli, 6, top, and Landon Buckli, 7, above the Glen Loch dam Monday in Chippewa Falls. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Marty Tlachac of Chippewa Falls fishes with his grandkids Delaney Buckli, 6, top, and Landon Buckli, 7, above the Glen Loch dam Monday in Chippewa Falls. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.