Like to just hang out?
Then maybe the hang competition at this weekend's Kimbentley Fitness Expo at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center is just the challenge for you.
The competition, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Catch A Lift Fund that funds fitness programs for veterans wounded in combat since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, calls for people to see how long they can hang from a pull-up bar, with the winner earning a prize.
Hanging is harder than it looks, said event organizer Kim Larsen, who has been told a hang of a couple of minutes would be exceptional.
The Fitness Expo runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road.
In addition to offering 14 fitness-related classes and workshops throughout the day, the event will include 80 wellness booths with exhibitors ranging from medical providers and gyms to nutritional products and charitable organizations. A schedule of classes and workshops can be found at kimbentley.fitness/fitexpoec/2019-classes-and-workshops.
The first 100 guests in the door receive a swag bag, a feature that proved so popular last year that the expo has added pre-event activities, which start an hour before the doors open, for guests waiting in line, Larsen said.
The hang competition will begin at 10 a.m. and continue through the end of the event. Attendees also will have other opportunities to donate to the Catch A Lift Fund or sponsor a veteran in need of services.
Admission is $8 per person, but free for military personnel with military ID and children under 12 accompanied by parent or guardian.