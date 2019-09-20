An adult and four children traveling in a horse-drawn buggy were injured in a crash Thursday night.
Authorities Friday afternoon did not release the names of those involved in the crash.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on U.S. 10 near McGower Road in the town of Cleveland at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
Both the buggy and vehicle were traveling west on U.S. 10 when a vehicle struck the buggy from the rear, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The adult and children in the buggy were taken to local hospitals with injuries.
One person was inside the vehicle at the time, the sheriff’s office said.
U.S. 10 was shut down to traffic for about two hours after the crash.
The sheriff’s office asked drivers to pay full attention to driving when behind the wheel: “Distractions do not simply refer to texting or using a cell phone behind the wheel. Other actions like eating and searching for items underneath a seat may also distract a driver from the road.”
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Fairchild First Responders, Fairchild Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Black River Falls EMS, Osseo First Responders, a Mayo Clinic Health System ambulance and Life Link Helicopter also responded to the scene.
The crash is under investigation.