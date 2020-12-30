VILLAGE OF CLAYTON – Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor Donald Kittelson, fire chief of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department.
Kittelson, 55, died earlier this month of COVID after being hospitalized in early November. Evers’ order said Kittelson contracted the virus “in the line of duty.”
Kittelson spent more than three decades with the department, first serving as secretary and treasurer, then rising to captain and assistant chief. Kittelson, a third-generation firefighter, had been chief for about three years and oversaw the volunteer department of 25 people.
Jenny Bergman, the department’s second assistant chief, said Kittelson was not always able to respond to calls due to his job, but always made a point of checking in with his firefighters and making sure everyone was ok after calls.
Evers called Kittelson “a pillar of his community and a mentor to many, sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm for firefighting with the next generation.”
Kittelson was initially hospitalized Nov. 7. The Clayton community responded by showing support. More than 400 yard signs popped up in town, distributed by the fire department. The signs went far beyond Clayton, spreading in Wisconsin and Minnesota, and even showing up in Florida.
A celebration of Kittelson’s life is planned for Saturday in Clayton. The fire department plans a truck procession after the ceremony in Kittelson’s honor.