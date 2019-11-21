A Florida man is being charged with a string of thefts from Wisconsin hospitals, including two in Eau Claire.
Charges were filed Thursday in Eau Claire County Court against Steven T. Paige, 52, of Sanford, Fla., for stealing wallets at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Aug. 19.
The Eau Claire case charges Paige with two felony charges of burglary and two counts of misdemeanor theft, but he’s also being prosecuted on other counties as well.
St. Croix County charged Paige in September with six counts of misappropriating ID to obtain money and one instance of credit card theft, according to online court records. Also in September, Marathon County charged Paige with burglary, theft, multiple counts of credit card theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
According to the criminal complaint in the Eau Claire cases:
A Mayo Clinic Health System employee reported a bag with wallet stolen out of an office at the hospital on Aug. 19. Those belongings were later found in a trash can and money was missing from it.
Security personnel from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital reported that a wallet had gone missing on Aug. 19. Security camera footage showed Paige entering an unoccupied office where the wallet had been. He then opened the door to a neighboring office, but an employee inside the room asked him what he was doing there. Paige told the employee he was there doing computer work for the hospital but then promptly left the building.
The local thefts reported in August prompted the Eau Claire Police Department to send out a statewide alert as this was believed to be part of a spree of crimes. Numerous agencies contacted local police and provided photos of a Kia Forte with Florida license plates seen outside of each location when a theft had occurred. An anonymous tip helped identify Paige from surveillance camera footage and he was confirmed to be owner of the automobile.
Paige was arrested on Sept. 27 in Marathon County in connection to the string of thefts.
Based on investigation of related incidents, authorities currently believe Paige is responsible for stealing 13 wallets and purses from eight hospitals and clinics in Wisconsin to later use debit and credit cards from them.
In addition to Eau Claire, other health care facilities in the region that Paige had visited include La Crosse, Menomonie, Osseo and Red Wing, Minn., based on the investigation.