Flynn Elementary School, one of eight schools in Wisconsin to receive the 2018 National Blue Ribbon Award, will hold an open house Thursday to celebrate the honor.

The open house will begin at 5:45 p.m. with time for Flynn families, community partners and Eastside Hill neighbors to browse student work throughout the school, followed by a ceremony to raise the Blue Ribbon School flag at 6:15 p.m.

A celebration will begin immediately after the flag-raising on the playground.

People can contact Principal Adam Keeton at 715-852-3310 or akeeton@ecasd.us or Partnership Coordinator Alison Harder at 715-852-3307 or aharder1@ecasd.us for more information.