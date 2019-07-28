Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Ole's Southside Tavern, 2435 S. Hastings Way, April 2. One priority foundation violation.
The Valley Bistro, 3210 Craig Road, April 3. Two priority violations: Shrimp in a box in walk-in cooler thawing on pan on rack over cooling cooked burger (corrected); packaged hard boiled egg with cheese in display case cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
American Legion Post 53, 634 Water St., April 4. One priority foundation violation.
Fazoli's, 3730 Gateway Drive, April 4. One priority foundation violation.
Godfather's Pizza, 2510 Mondovi Road, April 5. Two priority violations: Food utensils at salad bar used with potentially hazardous food not cleaned after four hours (corrected); sanitizer is being used in concentration below label use instructions (corrected).
Red Lobster Restaurant, 1019 W. Clairemont Ave., April 5. One priority violation: Ready-to-eat poke is stored under raw fish in cooler (corrected).
Dairy Queen, 2801 Golf Road, April 8. One priority foundation violation.
Country Inn & Suites, 3614 Gateway Drive, April 8. No violations.
Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St., April 10. One priority violation: Bleach spray bottle used for sanitizing slicer is being used in concentration above label use instructions (corrected).
Subway, 2705 Henry Ave., April 12. No violations.
From staff reports