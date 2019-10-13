Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Altoona
Za 51, 1476 Blazing Star Blvd., June 10. No violations.
Happy Hollow Tavern, 1628 N. Hillcrest Parkway, June 12. No violations.
Draganetti’s Ristorante, 3120 Hillcrest Parkway, June 13. Two priority violations: Employee observed putting seasonings on ready-to-eat food with bare hands (corrected); several pastas, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pepperoni and tomatoes cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
Staybridge Suites, 1515 Bluestem Blvd., June 19. No priority or priority foundation violations.
44 North, 1488 Front Porch Place, June 20. Two priority violations: Chlorine sanitizer is being used in concentration below label use instructions in the outside bar dish machine; a direct connection exists between the sewage system and a drain from the ice bins at the bars downstairs and upstairs and upstairs wait station. Two priority foundation violations.
OakLeaf Surgical Hospital, 1000 OakLeaf Way, June 21. No violations.
