Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Casa Vallarta, 2426 Seymour Road, April 12. One priority foundation violation.
Mom’s Kitchen, 3035 N. Hastings Way, April 15. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Monk’s Bar and Grill, 3560 Oakwood Mall Drive, April 16. Two priority foundation violations.
Hardee’s, 2933 Western Ave., April 17. One priority foundation violation.
UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 105 Garfield Ave., April 23. Two priority violations: Shell eggs stored over pasteurized liquid egg in front cooler in breakfast area (corrected); Egg plant rolls for Dulany Inn hot-held below 135 degrees (corrected).
Forage, 930 Galloway St., April 26. No violations.
Burger King, 2626 Golf Road, April 30. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Osseo
Foster Bar, S12800 U.S. 53, April 18.
From staff reports