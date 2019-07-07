Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire Centennial Hall, 1698 Park Ave., March 20. No violations.
Rocky Rococo, 4800 Golf Road, March 20. Two priority violations: Spaghetti and alfredo noodles cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); clear spray bottle containing clear contents does not bear a manufacturer’s label (corrected).
Hu Hot Mongolian Grill, 3805 S. Oakwood Mall Drive, March 21. One priority foundation violation.
Jade Garden, 3620 Gateway Drive, March 25. Two priority violations: Employee observed handling ready-to-eat deep-fried fish with bare hands (corrected); chlorine bleach sanitizer is not being used according to manufacturer’s use directions (corrected).
Johnny's Pizza Shop, 2520 Golf Road, March 26. No violations.
Domino's, 3311 London Road, March 27. No violations.
High Roller Skating Center, 3120 Melby St., March 28. One priority foundation violation.
Domino's, 1719 N. Clairemont Ave., March 29. One priority violation: Sanitizer in the spray bottle is being used in concentration below label use instructions.
Americinn Motel, 6200 Texaco Drive, March 29. One priority violation: Hard-boiled egg, milk, yogurt cold-held above 41 degrees in refrigerator at breakfast bar.
The Growler Guys, 2832 London Road, March 29. One priority violation: Sausage in upright cooler is cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
