Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Altoona
Rolly's Coach Club, 2239 Spooner Ave., Dec. 21. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Augusta
Hot Spot Cafe, 312 E. Lincoln St., Dec. 21. One priority foundation violation.
Eau Claire
Sammy's Pizza Restaurant & Pub, 2812 London Road, Dec. 20. Two priority violations: Cut tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese on buffet cold-held above 41 degrees (repeat); observed white powered chemical in food portion cups in the mop area without a label.
Wild Ridge Golf Course, 3905 Kane Road, Dec. 20. Three priority violations: Soup cooling improperly in walk-in cooler and still above 70 degrees after two hours (corrected); French fries in cooler cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); sanitizer in bar dish machine is being used in concentration below label use instructions. One priority foundation violation.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 311 E. Clairemont Ave., Dec. 21. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Dana's Grill & Bar, 6505 Texaco Drive, Dec. 27. Five priority violations: Gravy cooling on counter instead of in refrigeration (corrected); soup at salad bar hot-held below 135 degrees (corrected); fish thawing on counter and above 41 degrees (corrected); potato salad has exceeded its date mark; pink spray bottle stored at handwashing/food prep sink does not have a label. Six priority foundation violations.
The Livery, 316 Wisconsin St., Jan. 2. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Noodle Wrap, 3021 Mall Drive, Jan. 2. Two priority foundation violations.
Chick-A-Dee's Family Restaurant, 1928 Third St., Jan. 3. One priority violation: Employee observed not washing hands after cracking raw eggs, and before using clean utensils to continue cooking (corrected).
Fortune Cookie, 1702 Harding Ave., Jan. 3. No priority or priority foundation violations.
The Mousetrap Tavern, 311 S. Barstow St., Jan. 3. No violations.
Randy's Family Restaurant, 1132 W. MacArthur Ave., Jan. 3. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Morrison Healthcare-Mayo Clinic Health System, Jan. 4. One priority violation: Raw shrimp in fridge, whipped butter cups in room service area and ranch dressing on salad bar cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
The Alibi, 2112 Esmond Road, Jan. 4. No violations.
Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 2120 Highland Ave., Jan. 7. Four priority violations: Employee observed handling lemons for drinks with bare hands; raw shrimp, raw chicken and raw pork are stored over peppers macaroni and cheese, celery, sauces and other foods in coolers (corrected); cut tomatoes cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); white salsa and carnitas cold-held above 41 degrees (repeat, corrected). One priority foundation violation.
The District, 315 Graham Ave., Jan. 7. One priority foundation violation.
Best Western Trail Lodge, 3340 Mondovi Road, Jan. 8. One priority violation: Seafood-salmon stored in reduced-oxygen packaging in prep table (corrected). Three priority foundation violations.
Fall Creek
Gizmo's Bar & Grill, 110 E. Lincoln Ave., Jan. 2. No violations.
