Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Texas Roadhouse, 5019 Keystone Crossing, Aug. 20. One priority violation: Cut tomatoes and lettuce cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Jimmy John’s, 213 N. Barstow St., Aug. 22. Two priority foundation violations.
Subway, 4304 Jeffers Road, Aug. 26. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Subway, 2831 Hendrickson Drive, Aug. 27. One priority violation: Egg patties and cold cuts in prep table cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
The Classic Garage, 2111 Third St., Aug. 27. One priority violation: Shake mix in top of machine and sliced tomatoes in main prep line cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). Three priority foundation violations.
Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave., Aug. 28. No violations.
Pizza Plus, 206 S. Barstow St., Aug. 29. Three priority violations: Employee observed handling ready-to-eat drink garnishes with bare hands (corrected); sausage, taco meat and roast beef in pizza prep cooler cold-held above 41 degrees; hummus and cheese sauce have exceeded their date marks (corrected). Three priority foundation violations.
Fall Creek
Brackett Bar, 9150 Beaver Creek, Aug. 27. Two priority violations: Potato salad has exceeded its use date, and sausage, pepperoni, ham, chicken, cheese and cut tomatoes are not provided with a correct date mark (corrected); bar dish machine is being used in concentration below label use instructions (repeat, corrected).
From staff reports