Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Taco John’s, 2001 Brackett Ave., June 12. One priority violation: Sour cream held on the top of the prep table cold-held above 41 degrees.
Tacos Juanita, 2823 E. Hamilton Ave., June 12. One priority violation: Pork tomales. eggs, beef, chili, cheese, carnitas, soup in cooler cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). Two priority foundation violations.
The Alibi, 2112 Esmond Road, June 12. No violations.
Doubledays Sports Bar & Grill, 3020 London Road, June 13. Three priority violations: Waitress cooler and prep cooler on grill line are cold-holding above 41 degrees; buttermilk, half & half and coleslaw have exceeded use by dates (repeat, corrected); clear spray bottle with orange cleaner does not bear a manufacturer’s label (repeat, corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Firehouse Subs, 5314 Prill Road, June 13. Two priority foundation violations.
McDonald’s, 1513 S. Hastings Way, June 13. No violations.
Morrison Healthcare-Mayo Hospital, 1221 Whipple St., June 13. No violations.
Subway, 329 Water St., June 13. No violations.
Cancun Mexican Grill, 2713 N. Clairemont Ave., June 17. Two priority violations: Employee observed not washing hands after handling raw meat with gloved hands, and before moving to new task (corrected); Mexican chip dip cold holding in front upright fridge above 41 degrees (corrected).
Fuji Steakhouse, 4864 Keystone Crossing, June 17. One priority violation: Chlorine in dish machine is being used in concentration below registered label use instructions. One priority foundation violation.
Econo Lodge, 4608 Royal St., June 18. Two priority violations: Apples in the customer self-service area are not protected from contamination (repeat, corrected); milk and hard boiled eggs are not provided with a date mark (repeat, corrected).
Golden Dragon, 2709 N. Clairemont Ave., June 18. Two priority violations: Cut cabbage on counter cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); chlorine sanitizer is being used in concentration below registered label use instructions in sink and sanitizer bucket (corrected).
Hickory Hills Golf, E4080 Hickory Road, June 18. One priority foundation violation.
Toppers Pizza, 1616 N. Clairemont Ave., June 18. No violations.
The Welcome Matt, W3530 Highway 37, June 18. One priority foundation violation.
Wendy’s, 959 W. Clairemont Ave., June 18. Two priority violations: Cooling lettuce is cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); sanitizer in spray bottle in being used in concentration above manufacturer’s use instructions. One priority foundation violation.
Asia Palace, 4069 Commonwealth Ave., June 19. One priority violation: Bleach sanitizer is not being used according to manufacturer’s use directions (corrected). Four priority foundation violations.
CVTC Culinary, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., June 19. No violations.
Famous Dave’s, 2911 Mall Drive, June 19. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Randy’s Family Restaurant, 1132 W. MacArthur Ave., June 19. Two priority violations: Egg salad in prep drawer and walk-in is cold-held above 41 degrees; foods in refrigerated drawers including potato, diced chicken, fish and ham are cold-held above 41 degrees. Two priority foundation violations.
VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave., June 21. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Culvers, 2021 Brackett Ave., June 20. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, 4751 Owen Ayres Court, June 20. One priority violation: Frozen tuna thawing in reduced oxygen packaging (corrected).
The Livery, 316 Wisconsin St., June 20. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Noodle Wrap, 3021 Mall Drive, June 20. No violations.
Fall Creek
Connell’s Club 12, E11295 U.S. 12, June 19. No violations.
From staff reports