Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Domino’s, 3311 London Road, Oct. 1. One priority violation: Multiple clear bottles of purple multi surface cleaner and blue glass cleaner do not bear a manufacturer’s label (corrected).
Acoustic Cafe, 505 S. Barstow St., Oct. 3. Two priority violations: Shredded cheddar, Italian dressing and hummus in coolers cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected); skim milk is not dated (corrected).
Domino’s, 1719 N. Clairemont Ave., Oct. 4. No priority or priority foundation violations.
McDonald’s, 3708 Gateway Drive, Oct. 7. One priority violation: One door upright cooler is cold holding on the bottom above 41 degrees (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Hardee’s, 2910 Golf Road, Oct. 8. No violations.
Mom’s Kitchen, 3035 N. Hastings Way, Oct. 8. One priority violation: Sausage and shredded cheese, both on both on ice, cold-held above 41 degrees.
Wagner’s Lanes, 2159 Brackett Ave., Oct. 8. Three priority foundation violations.
Americinn Motel, 6200 Texaco Drive, Oct. 10. Three priority foundation violations.
Hardee’s, 2933 Western Ave., Oct. 11. No priority or priority foundation violations.
From staff reports