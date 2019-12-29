Editor’s note: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department checks area licensed food establishments, including restaurants and food retailers. The Leader-Telegram details “priority” violations, defined as state code violations with potential to contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard, and reports “priority foundation” violations, which support priority violations, found in routine inspections. Places that receive “core,” or noncritical, violations are marked “no priority or priority foundation violations.” A “corrected” notation means the violation was corrected during a routine inspection. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/k7macdr.
Eau Claire
Hobbsy & Me, 3620 Locust Lane, Sept. 3. One priority foundation violation.
Hu Hot Mongolian Grill, 3805 S. Oakwood Mall Drive, Sept. 3. One priority violation: Cut tomatoes, chinese noodles, sprouts, kale and cabbage in cold well cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
Papa John’s Pizza, 913 S. Hastings Way, Sept. 3. Two priority violations: Chicken, alfredo sauce, chicken wings, spinach, meatballs, philly steak and pepperoni cold-held above 41 degrees in prep table (repeat, corrected); sanitizer is being used in concentration below label use instructions (corrected).
Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 6220 Texaco Drive, Sept. 4. One priority violation: Crema in prep table cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected).
Downtown Budget Cinema, 315 S. Barstow St., Sept. 4. No violations.
Rocky Rococo, 4800 Golf Road, Sept. 4. Three priority foundation violations.
Subway, 2413 Eddy Lane, Sept. 4. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Jade Garden, 3620 Gateway Drive, Sept. 5. Two priority violations: Raw chicken stored over beef/pork in walk-in cooler (corrected); peroxide stored over food prep counter on top shelf (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Johnny’s Pizza Shop, 2520 Golf Road, Sept. 5. One priority violation: Raw eggs stored over cheese in walk-in cooler (corrected).
Little Caesars Pizza, 8 W. Madison St., Sept. 5. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Subway, 329 Water St., Sept. 9. No priority or priority foundation violations.
Caribou Coffee/Einstein Bros. Bagels, 807 W. Clairemont Ave., Sept. 11. One priority violation: Chlorine dish machine is being used in concentration below label use instructions (repeat, corrected).
Subway, 2109 Highland Ave., Sept. 11. One priority foundation violation.
Super 8 Motel, 1151 W. MacArthur Ave., Sept. 12. Two priority violations: Milk stored in a jug in the customer self-service area is not protected from contamination; eggs, milk, cream cheese and yogurt in refrigerator in breakfast area cold-held above 41 degrees (corrected). Four priority foundation violations.
ClaireWaters Bar & Restaurant, 2106 N. Clairemont Ave., Sept. 16. No violations.
Arby’s, 2821 Hendrickson Drive, Sept. 17. One priority violation: Spray bottle of sanitizer is being used in concentration below label use instructions (corrected). One priority foundation violation.
Dairy Queen, 2801 Golf Road, Sept. 17. No priority or priority foundation violations.
